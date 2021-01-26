Reviewing Garrett Motion (OTCMKTS:GTXMQ) and Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Garrett Motion (OTCMKTS:GTXMQ) and Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Garrett Motion and Gentex, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Garrett Motion 0 0 0 0 N/A Gentex 2 1 5 0 2.38

Gentex has a consensus target price of $29.84, suggesting a potential downside of 17.08%. Given Gentex’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Gentex is more favorable than Garrett Motion.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Garrett Motion and Gentex’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Garrett Motion $3.25 billion 0.14 $313.00 million $3.86 1.60 Gentex $1.86 billion 4.74 $424.68 million $1.66 21.68

Gentex has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Garrett Motion. Garrett Motion is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gentex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Garrett Motion has a beta of 2.55, meaning that its stock price is 155% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gentex has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Garrett Motion and Gentex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Garrett Motion 6.65% -6.89% 6.44% Gentex 18.96% 16.59% 14.42%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.7% of Garrett Motion shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.5% of Gentex shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Garrett Motion shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Gentex shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Gentex beats Garrett Motion on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Garrett Motion

Garrett Motion Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers, and vehicle and independent aftermarkets worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers. It also provides Intrusion Detection and Prevention System, an automotive cybersecurity solution; and integrated vehicle health management tools detect intermittent faults and anomalies to provide understanding of the real-time health of a vehicle system. The company offers its products in the aftermarket through distributors. Garrett Motion Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Rolle, Switzerland. On September 20, 2020, Garrett Motion Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers. It also manufactures and sells variable dimmable windows to aircraft manufacturers and airline operators. In addition, the company provides photoelectric smoke detectors and alarms, electrochemical carbon monoxide detectors and alarms, audible and visual signaling alarms, and bells and speakers used in fire detection systems in office buildings, hotels, and other commercial and residential establishments. It sells its fire protection products directly, as well as through sales managers and manufacturer representative organizations to fire protection and security product distributors, electrical wholesale houses, and original equipment manufacturers of fire protection systems. Gentex Corporation was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Zeeland, Michigan.

