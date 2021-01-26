Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Position Lifted by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 55,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,159,000 after purchasing an additional 8,188 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $353.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $343.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $320.43. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $200.55 and a twelve month high of $353.83.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.