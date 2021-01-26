MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Sold by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 185.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in MongoDB during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in MongoDB during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in MongoDB during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Karani Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 264.5% in the third quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $368.98 on Tuesday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.81 and a 12 month high of $399.00. The company has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.63 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $358.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $263.86.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.13. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 343.82% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. The business had revenue of $150.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. MongoDB’s revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 14,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.09, for a total value of $3,863,572.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 123,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,714,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.01, for a total value of $12,110,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,250 shares in the company, valued at $86,242,992.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 173,995 shares of company stock worth $52,998,296 over the last three months. 16.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MDB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on MongoDB from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on MongoDB from $328.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays increased their price target on MongoDB from $331.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded MongoDB from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $439.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.50.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

