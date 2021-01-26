Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 128.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1,471.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Shares of ROP opened at $419.11 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $422.11 and its 200-day moving average is $415.19. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $240.00 and a 12 month high of $455.72. The firm has a market cap of $43.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.29 EPS. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.24%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ROP. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $416.90.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.67, for a total transaction of $214,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,668,092.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.