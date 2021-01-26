Centaurus Financial Inc. Purchases 157 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 6,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 173.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 5,508 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its stake in PayPal by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 11,045 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 3,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. increased its stake in PayPal by 19.5% in the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 9,424 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Compass Point reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Truist reduced their price objective on PayPal from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PayPal from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on PayPal from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on PayPal from $250.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.74.

PYPL stock opened at $247.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $234.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.83. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.07 and a 52-week high of $254.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.49, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $600,658.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,645,902.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total transaction of $4,827,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,145,401.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,109 shares of company stock valued at $15,631,659 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

