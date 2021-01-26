Centaurus Financial Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY)

Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned about 0.13% of Amplify Online Retail ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ferguson Shapiro LLC boosted its position in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC now owns 24,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its position in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 12,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 8,271.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 12,573 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its position in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 9,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amplify Online Retail ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IBUY opened at $128.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.18. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a 52 week low of $33.11 and a 52 week high of $130.14.

See Also: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Online Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Online Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.