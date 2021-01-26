International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New $206,000 Investment in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Under Armour by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,037,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,444,000 after buying an additional 357,928 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Under Armour by 4.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 12,807 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Under Armour during the fourth quarter valued at $311,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 42.4% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 23,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Under Armour by 4.1% during the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 22,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour stock opened at $15.94 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 1.32. Under Armour, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.37 and a twelve month high of $19.10.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 16.60%.

UA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Under Armour from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded Under Armour from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Under Armour has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

