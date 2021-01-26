International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 1,588 Shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH)

International Assets Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,588 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HQH. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 4.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,111,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,153,000 after acquiring an additional 120,030 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 25.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 380,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after acquiring an additional 75,984 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors in the third quarter worth about $1,550,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 19.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 321,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,853,000 after purchasing an additional 51,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 23.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 163,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 30,594 shares during the last quarter. 22.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tekla Healthcare Investors alerts:

Shares of HQH stock opened at $24.88 on Tuesday. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 12-month low of $13.78 and a 12-month high of $24.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.71.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $1.85 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.87%. This is a boost from Tekla Healthcare Investors’s previous None dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th.

Tekla Healthcare Investors Profile

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

Further Reading: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for Tekla Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.