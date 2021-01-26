International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 17,911 Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ECL opened at $211.26 on Tuesday. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.60 and a 1 year high of $231.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $60.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $217.71 and a 200-day moving average of $206.28.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.99%.

In other Ecolab news, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 148,107 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.48, for a total value of $32,654,631.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,631 shares in the company, valued at $150,726,962.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 2,921 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $642,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,120,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 199,572 shares of company stock valued at $43,964,233 over the last 90 days. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ECL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ecolab from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ecolab from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ecolab from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Gabelli raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.57.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

