Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $418,000 Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,054 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,756,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,443,000 after buying an additional 834,150 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,423,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 40,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 12,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James downgraded Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Vertical Research raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.73.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $38.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $60.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.48 and its 200 day moving average is $33.82.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 13,532 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total value of $498,112.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,471 shares in the company, valued at $3,771,957.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 51,955 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $1,917,139.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 264,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,756,101.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 190,487 shares of company stock worth $6,895,252. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

