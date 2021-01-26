International Assets Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

International Assets Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 67.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,598 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OKE. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 26.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,051,000 after purchasing an additional 48,432 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 252.0% during the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 108,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 77,714 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 15.0% during the third quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 19.9% during the third quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 12,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Old Port Advisors raised its stake in ONEOK by 1.9% in the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 26,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OKE opened at $42.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.19. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.16 and a 52 week high of $78.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 121.82%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OKE shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.45.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

