International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FUTY. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,378,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 50.4% during the third quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 830,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,505,000 after purchasing an additional 278,237 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 48.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 455,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,297,000 after purchasing an additional 149,247 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 12.3% during the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 283,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,770,000 after purchasing an additional 30,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 87.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,491,000 after purchasing an additional 116,871 shares during the last quarter.

FUTY stock opened at $41.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.63. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 52-week low of $28.30 and a 52-week high of $46.28.

