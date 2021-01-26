Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Invests $344,000 in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,811 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 3,174 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 101,999 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $12,526,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 6,726.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,256 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 5,179 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $380,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 9,425 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ROST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $105.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $109.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.09.

ROST stock opened at $113.54 on Tuesday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.30 and a 52 week high of $124.16. The company has a market capitalization of $40.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

