4,989 Shares in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Acquired by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BST. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

Shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust stock opened at $54.81 on Tuesday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 12-month low of $22.41 and a 12-month high of $55.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.56.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.187 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%.

About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

