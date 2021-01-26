American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Acquired by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

AEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.13.

In related news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 2,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total value of $183,516.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,608.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AEP opened at $82.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.14 and a 52-week high of $104.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 69.81%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

