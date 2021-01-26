Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires 370 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,278 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fortinet by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,738 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fortinet by 155.5% during the 4th quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 22,403 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after buying an additional 13,633 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Fortinet by 6,558.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 3,804 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Fortinet by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Fortinet by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,835 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $313,182.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,106,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,587,816.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,696 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total transaction of $783,699.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,995.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,226 shares of company stock worth $5,383,987 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

FTNT opened at $151.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.44, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $144.00 and its 200 day moving average is $129.80. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.20 and a 12-month high of $155.31.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $651.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.62 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FTNT shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.29.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

