International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 7,034 Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 8,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 36.2% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 4.8% in the third quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 64.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

NYSE PSX opened at $72.08 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.19. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $40.04 and a 52 week high of $98.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $31.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.68, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.79. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $16.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PSX shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $73.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.76.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.