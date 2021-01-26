Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.52 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Live Oak Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the lowest is $0.49. Live Oak Bancshares reported earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 205.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.32. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Live Oak Bancshares.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $28.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock opened at $48.04 on Friday. Live Oak Bancshares has a 52-week low of $7.57 and a 52-week high of $52.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.55 and a 200 day moving average of $32.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.59 and a beta of 1.30.

In related news, Director H K. Landis sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total value of $609,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 213,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,659,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James S. Mahan III purchased 50,000 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.57 per share, with a total value of $1,728,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOB. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 435.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.59% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

