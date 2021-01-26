Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Grows Position in Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Azul were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Azul by 101.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 21,562 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Azul by 101.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 16,221 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Azul by 53.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 8,939 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Azul in the second quarter valued at $519,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Azul by 146.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. 1.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Azul stock opened at $20.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.62. Azul S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $44.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.27.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.68. The company had revenue of $149.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Azul S.A. will post -6.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities raised Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James cut Azul from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Azul from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Santander cut Azul from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.38.

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 916 daily flights to 116 destinations through a network of 249 non-stop routes with a fleet of 140 aircraft. The company is also involved in the aircraft financing, package holidays, loyalty programs, and investment fund activities.

