Zacks: Analysts Anticipate First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) to Announce $0.44 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) will report earnings of $0.44 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Foundation’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.47. First Foundation posted earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that First Foundation will report full-year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.84. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for First Foundation.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.19. First Foundation had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $75.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.47 million.

Several research firms have commented on FFWM. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Foundation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of First Foundation from $19.50 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of First Foundation from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of First Foundation from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.60.

In other First Foundation news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 15,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $297,799.25. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mitchell M. Rosenberg sold 10,000 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $195,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,715 shares of company stock worth $965,799 over the last quarter. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FFWM. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in First Foundation by 6.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,000,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,289,000 after purchasing an additional 247,100 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 159.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,229 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 7,030 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Foundation by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 49,753 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 6,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in First Foundation by 15.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 320,462 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,236,000 after acquiring an additional 43,378 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FFWM opened at $21.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. First Foundation has a twelve month low of $8.01 and a twelve month high of $22.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $957.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.54.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking, and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

