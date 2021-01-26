Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,127 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 11,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Invesco by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 94,938 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 36,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Invesco by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 62,402 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE IVZ opened at $21.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. Invesco Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $22.10.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.96.

Invesco Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

