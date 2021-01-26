3,545 Shares in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Acquired by Pendal Group Limited

Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CGNX. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognex during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cognex during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cognex during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Cognex during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cognex during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CGNX shares. HSBC raised shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cognex from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cognex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cognex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.56.

Shares of CGNX stock opened at $84.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.61 and a 200-day moving average of $70.85. Cognex Co. has a 12-month low of $35.20 and a 12-month high of $88.15. The company has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.54 and a beta of 1.64.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Cognex had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $251.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 11th. Cognex’s payout ratio is 20.69%.

In related news, CEO Robert Willett sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total transaction of $11,366,400.00. Also, Director Theodor Krantz sold 14,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total transaction of $1,058,147.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,584,417.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 407,400 shares of company stock valued at $29,351,115 in the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

