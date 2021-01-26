Insider Selling: Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Insider Sells 4,469 Shares of Stock

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) insider Robert Perelman sold 4,469 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $46,924.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 283,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,979,889.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Robert Perelman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

On Monday, January 25th, Robert Perelman sold 20,531 shares of Ladder Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $215,575.50.

On Monday, December 28th, Robert Perelman sold 1,572 shares of Ladder Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $15,720.00.

On Friday, December 18th, Robert Perelman sold 23,428 shares of Ladder Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $234,280.00.

LADR opened at $10.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 100.91, a quick ratio of 100.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03 and a beta of 2.33. Ladder Capital Corp has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $18.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.30.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 5.86%. On average, research analysts predict that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 55.17%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Ladder Capital by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Ladder Capital by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 159,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ladder Capital by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Ladder Capital by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 57,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LADR shares. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Ladder Capital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.58.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

Recommended Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.