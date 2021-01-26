Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Purchased by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 69.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,844 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,360,686 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,957,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253,254 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,378,911 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,974,444,000 after purchasing an additional 618,563 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,584,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,764,816,000 after purchasing an additional 382,899 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,099,922 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $255,930,000 after purchasing an additional 298,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,539,692 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,056,296,000 after purchasing an additional 294,892 shares in the last quarter. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total value of $213,993.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,320,558.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BDX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $262.00 to $297.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.38.

NYSE BDX opened at $260.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $75.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $251.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.55. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $197.75 and a 1-year high of $286.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.31 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

