-$0.15 EPS Expected for New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) will announce ($0.15) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for New Relic’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.16). New Relic posted earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 266.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Relic will report full-year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.08). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to $0.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover New Relic.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $166.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.50 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 26.93% and a negative net margin of 20.65%. New Relic’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NEWR shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on New Relic from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp started coverage on New Relic in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on New Relic from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on New Relic in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. New Relic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.18.

New Relic stock opened at $79.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. New Relic has a 52 week low of $33.49 and a 52 week high of $80.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.91 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.48.

In other news, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,351 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $131,656.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 35,000 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $2,087,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Relic by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 423 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Relic by 38.5% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 683 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Relic by 188.7% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 765 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Relic by 53.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 686 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

