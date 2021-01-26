We Are One Seven LLC Trims Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

We Are One Seven LLC decreased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WPM. FMR LLC raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 30.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,718,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179,722 shares during the period. Alleghany Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at $125,129,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,939,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,373,000 after buying an additional 1,115,897 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 2,519,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,724,000 after buying an additional 742,686 shares during the period. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2,673.5% in the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 577,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,114,000 after buying an additional 557,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WPM opened at $40.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.19. The stock has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.03, a P/E/G ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of $18.66 and a 1 year high of $57.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 37.30%. The business had revenue of $307.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

WPM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Wheaton Precious Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.55.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

