We Are One Seven LLC Purchases 339 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 26.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,606 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TEAM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its stake in Atlassian by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Atlassian in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Atlassian by 227.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 6,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Atlassian in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,682,000. 91.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $205.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.33.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $231.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.54 billion, a PE ratio of -127.67, a P/E/G ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12-month low of $110.01 and a 12-month high of $250.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.75.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 25.82% and a positive return on equity of 2.57%. The firm had revenue of $459.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

