iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 46.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,509 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 9,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 15,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.9% during the third quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

IWM opened at $214.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $202.50 and its 200-day moving average is $180.96. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $95.69 and a twelve month high of $217.91.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.