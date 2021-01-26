We Are One Seven LLC Has $316,000 Position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

We Are One Seven LLC reduced its position in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Freshpet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Freshpet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. AJO LP acquired a new stake in Freshpet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 255.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 93.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Daryl G. Brewster sold 16,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total transaction of $2,195,408.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,950,132.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total value of $681,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,377,348.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,406 shares of company stock worth $6,328,749 in the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FRPT shares. Oppenheimer raised Freshpet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Freshpet from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Freshpet from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Freshpet from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Freshpet in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Freshpet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.88.

Shares of FRPT opened at $147.28 on Tuesday. Freshpet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.79 and a 52-week high of $153.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.39 and its 200-day moving average is $119.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,339.03, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.05 million. Freshpet had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

