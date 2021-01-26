We Are One Seven LLC Has $399,000 Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,348 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,425 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,679,000 after purchasing an additional 11,715 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter worth about $1,189,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 522,977 shares of the software company’s stock worth $98,388,000 after purchasing an additional 11,146 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,261,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 25,354 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 16,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.20, for a total transaction of $2,659,316.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,866 shares in the company, valued at $38,827,599.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $87,048.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,584,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,245 shares of company stock valued at $6,042,901. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $171.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. Splunk Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.92 and a 52-week high of $225.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $167.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.64. The stock has a market cap of $27.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.45 and a beta of 1.44.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.16). Splunk had a negative net margin of 34.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.13%. The business had revenue of $559.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Splunk from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Splunk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Splunk from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Pritchard Capital cut their price objective on shares of Splunk from $234.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.24.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

