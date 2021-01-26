We Are One Seven LLC Sells 1,885 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

We Are One Seven LLC reduced its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,885 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,071,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866,404 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,924,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,660 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,807,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,377,000 after purchasing an additional 116,328 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,519,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,769,000 after purchasing an additional 205,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 2,114,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,393,000 after purchasing an additional 916,151 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.80 and its 200 day moving average is $50.80.

