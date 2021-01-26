We Are One Seven LLC Trims Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

We Are One Seven LLC lessened its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,971 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,979 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AXP. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 460 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

In related news, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $246,771.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $1,435,994.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,633 shares in the company, valued at $9,358,906.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on American Express in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. 140166 downgraded American Express from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on American Express from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Sunday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.46.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $121.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $97.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $120.85 and a 200 day moving average of $107.33. American Express has a 52 week low of $67.00 and a 52 week high of $138.04.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.