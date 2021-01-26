The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Position Reduced by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC cut its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,560 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 44,902 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 23,220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 802,455 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $145,388,000 after purchasing an additional 17,433 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the third quarter worth approximately $1,812,000. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 7.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,043 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.23.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,335,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 17,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.25, for a total value of $2,429,203.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,209,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 631,685 shares of company stock valued at $108,558,291. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DIS opened at $171.89 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $183.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $173.58 and a 200-day moving average of $140.45.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

