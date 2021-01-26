Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 55,742 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. reduced its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 59.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 55,742 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $4,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Sempra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $586,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Sempra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,750,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $125.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $88.00 and a 1 year high of $161.87.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.21). Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were given a $1.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.65%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Sempra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.86.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

