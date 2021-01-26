Pendal Group Limited Purchases New Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,892 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.62 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.28.

NYSE COP opened at $42.58 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $61.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.68 billion, a PE ratio of -37.68, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe and North Africa; Asia Pacific and Middle East; Other International; and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.