Kinloch Capital LLC Takes $260,000 Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,962 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,398 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 8,471 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 8,314 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,310 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,605,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AAPL. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $145.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on Apple from $112.92 to $113.91 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Argus raised Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.24.

Shares of AAPL opened at $142.92 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $145.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $129.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.52.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

