DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 11,595 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 29.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,595 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,281,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $557,144,000 after buying an additional 43,909 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,496,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $406,245,000 after buying an additional 107,985 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,304,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,873,000 after buying an additional 118,360 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,239,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,337,000 after buying an additional 541,355 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,457,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,970,000 after buying an additional 573,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROL opened at $37.15 on Tuesday. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.48 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.32 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.42.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $583.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.65 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Rollins from $30.67 to $31.33 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

