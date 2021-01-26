Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,406 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in UniFirst by 10.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,312 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of UniFirst in the third quarter valued at about $318,000. Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new position in shares of UniFirst in the third quarter valued at about $1,279,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of UniFirst in the third quarter valued at about $842,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of UniFirst by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,835 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNF stock opened at $220.47 on Tuesday. UniFirst Co. has a 12-month low of $121.89 and a 12-month high of $227.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $210.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42 and a beta of 1.03.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The textile maker reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.51. UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $446.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.79 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that UniFirst Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.03%.

In other UniFirst news, EVP Michael A. Croatti sold 997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total transaction of $162,919.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,626.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael A. Croatti sold 1,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.37, for a total value of $242,243.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,122 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,311.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,454 shares of company stock worth $441,624 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UNF shares. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UniFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. UniFirst has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.67.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

