JustInvest LLC Takes $93,000 Position in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Gold Fields in the 3rd quarter worth about $192,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 555,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,833,000 after buying an additional 117,317 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 91,677,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,717,000 after buying an additional 6,583,874 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,068,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $273,000. 34.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GFI stock opened at $9.66 on Tuesday. Gold Fields Limited has a 52 week low of $3.79 and a 52 week high of $14.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.34 and its 200 day moving average is $11.22. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.71.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in nine operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 51.3 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 115.7 million ounces.

