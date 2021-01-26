Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 1,020 Shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The Brink’s were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in The Brink’s by 23.1% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,838,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $198,818,000 after purchasing an additional 906,432 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in The Brink’s by 12.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,476,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,725,000 after purchasing an additional 268,087 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The Brink’s by 12.3% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,916,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,751,000 after purchasing an additional 209,237 shares in the last quarter. Jana Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Brink’s in the third quarter worth about $20,679,000. Finally, Zuckerman Investment Group LLC raised its position in The Brink’s by 15.0% in the third quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 432,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,791,000 after purchasing an additional 56,501 shares in the last quarter.

Get The Brink's alerts:

NYSE BCO opened at $71.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -287.56 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.22 and a 200-day moving average of $54.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00. The Brink’s Company has a 1-year low of $33.17 and a 1-year high of $90.15.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $971.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.17 million. The Brink’s had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 95.65%. The Brink’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Brink’s Company will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. The Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.42%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BCO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of The Brink’s from $90.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th.

About The Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and network infrastructure services.

Featured Story: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.