Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $286,000 Stake in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SWX. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Southwest Gas during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Southwest Gas by 107.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Southwest Gas during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Southwest Gas during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Gas during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

In other Southwest Gas news, SVP Justin L. Brown sold 819 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total transaction of $59,164.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,637.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jose Luis Esparza, Jr. sold 500 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $35,020.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SWX stock opened at $60.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.56 and its 200-day moving average is $65.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.68 and a 1 year high of $81.62.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $791.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is 57.87%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Southwest Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.71.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2019, it had 2,081,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

Featured Article: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.