Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Deere & Company by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 2,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 1,133.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DE stock opened at $298.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $277.96 and a 200 day moving average of $232.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.76 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $106.14 and a 52 week high of $306.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.95. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.98%.

DE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $296.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.05.

In other news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 20,467 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.49, for a total transaction of $5,290,514.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,890,211.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 14,619 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $4,224,891.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,380,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,468 shares of company stock valued at $31,836,175 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

