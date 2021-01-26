Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $298,000 Stock Position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,168 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Carter’s by 215.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 372 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Carter’s by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 393 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Carter’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Carter’s by 271.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Carter’s by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRI. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Carter’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Carter’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.60.

Shares of CRI opened at $94.79 on Tuesday. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.17 and a 12 month high of $112.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.80 and its 200-day moving average is $87.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.39. Carter’s had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $865.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $878.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 20,000 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.63, for a total value of $1,632,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jill Wilson sold 2,000 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.19, for a total transaction of $168,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,820 shares of company stock worth $5,826,013 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Carter’s Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Precious Baby, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

