CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,636 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its stake in CDW by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 14,677 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 7,374 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic raised its stake in CDW by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 16,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in CDW by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 53,756 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. raised its stake in CDW by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 2,645 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in CDW by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CDW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on CDW from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on CDW from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CDW from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.60.

In other CDW news, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $793,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,345,124.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total value of $467,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,934,654.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $135.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.50. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $73.39 and a 1 year high of $146.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.28.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.32. CDW had a return on equity of 88.43% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

