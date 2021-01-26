Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $6.68 Million Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. reduced its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,190 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $6,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.2% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 287 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 352 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ODFL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $221.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.60.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,227 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $211.12 on Tuesday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.80 and a fifty-two week high of $213.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $200.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.46.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

