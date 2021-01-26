$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure reported earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2,200%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will report full year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $1.17. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.89. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $302.99 million during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $35.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Shares of NASDAQ AY opened at $45.76 on Friday. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $17.74 and a fifty-two week high of $48.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 7.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 259,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,422,000 after purchasing an additional 18,104 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 243.6% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 158,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 112,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,472,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,232 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 333,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,530,000 after acquiring an additional 139,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 25 assets comprising 1,496 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 10.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

