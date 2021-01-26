Simply (OTCMKTS:AWSM) versus Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) Head to Head Contrast

Simply (OTCMKTS:AWSM) and Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Get Simply alerts:

Simply has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orbital Energy Group has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Simply and Orbital Energy Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Simply $30.39 million 0.00 -$21.02 million N/A N/A Orbital Energy Group $23.49 million 12.27 -$1.13 million ($0.47) -16.91

Orbital Energy Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Simply.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Simply and Orbital Energy Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Simply 0 0 0 0 N/A Orbital Energy Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

Orbital Energy Group has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential downside of 49.69%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.9% of Orbital Energy Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Simply shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of Orbital Energy Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Simply and Orbital Energy Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Simply 16.60% -271.40% 49.31% Orbital Energy Group -47.16% -71.85% -34.81%

About Simply

Simply, Inc. focuses on premium retail brands. It operates through the following two segments: OneClick retail stores and Cooltech Distribution business. The OneClick retail stores segment operates retail consumer electronics stores authorized under the Apple Premier Partner, APR (Apple Premium Reseller) and AAR Mono-Brand programs. The Cooltech Distribution business segment engages in distributing to the OneClick stores and other resellers of Apple products and other consumer electronic brands. The company was founded on February 7, 1994 and is headquartered in Miami FL.

About Orbital Energy Group

Orbital Energy Group, Inc. engages in the design, installation, and commissioning of industrial gas sampling, measurement, and delivery systems for energy, power, and processing markets in the United States and the United Kingdom. It also provides engineering, construction, maintenance, and emergency response solutions to the power, utilities, and midstream markets; and engineering, procurement, and construction services in the renewable energy industry The company, formerly known as CUI Global, Inc., was founded in 1998 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.