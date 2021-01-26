Brokerages Anticipate Zosano Pharma Co. (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Brokerages expect Zosano Pharma Co. (NASDAQ:ZSAN) to report ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Zosano Pharma’s earnings. Zosano Pharma reported earnings of ($0.46) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zosano Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.32) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Zosano Pharma.

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZSAN. Zacks Investment Research cut Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Zosano Pharma in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Zosano Pharma from $7.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Zosano Pharma from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Zosano Pharma during the third quarter valued at $293,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Zosano Pharma during the third quarter worth about $44,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Zosano Pharma during the third quarter worth about $221,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Zosano Pharma by 12,157.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,266,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,972 shares during the period. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Zosano Pharma during the third quarter worth about $734,000. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZSAN opened at $1.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.94. Zosano Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.98.

Zosano Pharma Company Profile

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing therapeutics to patients suffering from migraine using its intracutaneous microneedle system. Its lead product candidate is Qtrypta (M207), a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine.

