Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Trims Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 33.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,462 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,014.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 243.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000.

NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $33.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.46. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $18.32 and a 12-month high of $33.48.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

