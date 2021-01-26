Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 1,394 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 1.25% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 53.6% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $256,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XMHQ opened at $71.84 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $33.64 and a 52-week high of $73.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.39 and its 200 day moving average is $60.23.

